Alan McGee Biopic ‘Creation Stories’ Adds Cast Including Jason Isaacs, Thomas Turgoose & Comedian Ed Byrne

Burning Wheel Productions

Alan McGee biopic Creation Stories has added cast including Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), comedian Ed Byrne, Paul Kaye (It’s All Gone Pete Tong), Perry Benson (You Rang M’Lord?), Thomas Turgoose (This is England), Steven Berkoff (Octopussy), Rufus Jones (W1A) and Mel Raido (Legend).

Already set to star in the music film executive-produced by Danny Boyle are Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as McGee (the first image from production is above) and Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation). Newcomer Leo Flanagan (Hanna), in his feature debut, has been confirmed to play young McGee.

Creation Stories, which has been long in the works, is based on UK music industry exec Alan McGee’s autobiography, The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves And Running A Label, about the highs and lows of running label Creation Records, famous for putting out hits by the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream and Oasis.

Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director Boyle will exec-produce the project, which is being directed by Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star and Telstar: The Story of Joe Meek and The Kid director Nick Moran. Trainspotting novelist Irvine Welsh, who is close friends with McGee, has written the screenplay with writing partner Dean Cavanagh.

Burning Wheel Productions, which is run by Shelley Hammond, Hollie Richmond and former Happy Mondays manager Nathan McGough, is producing. Metro International are leading all world sales. Orian Williams (Big Sur) and Dan Hubbard produce. Financiers include Phil Hunt and Compton Ross at Head Gear Films, alongside Sony Music.

