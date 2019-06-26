‘Coyote’ U.S-Mexico Border Drama Starring Michael Chiklis Gets Series Order At Paramount Network

As the United States’ southern border continues to be the focal point of political debate centered around immigration, Paramount Network has given a 10-episode series order tow Coyote, a one-hour scripted drama series, starring and executive produced by Emmy winner Michael Chiklis, from Emmy-winning executive producer and director Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad), Dark Horse Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV. It’s slated to premiere in 2020.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by David Graziano (American Gods), Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock), Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Michelle McLaren IMDB

Graziano also will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Carnes, Gilbert, Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (The Umbrella Academy) and Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment.

“The powerful, timely setting and complex characters are a perfect fit with the rest of our growing scripted slate,” said Keith Cox, President of Development, Paramount Network and TV Land.

This is the latest new scripted series order at Paramount Network, which has been ramping up its slate. It joins recently greenlighted Southern saga Paradise Lost (working title, fka Heaven of Hell), a co-production with Spectrum Originals, and 68 Whiskey, from Imagine Entertainment

“David Graziano, our whole creative team, and I are excited to make a show with Paramount Network and Sony that will dramatize a conversation between Mexico and America,” said MacLaren. “I have wanted to work with Michael Chiklis for a long time and am thrilled he is playing such a complex character whose journey will expose multiple points of view on this relevant and complicated issue.”

Paramount Network

This marks a return to Sony TV for Chiklis, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his signature role as corrupt LAPD detective Vic Mackey on FX’s The Shield, co-produced by the studio, and for MacLaren, who was executive producer on Sony TV’s AMC series Breaking Bad, sharing in its two drama series Emmy Awards and earning a directing nomination.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with this creative powerhouse of a team and beyond thrilled to have Michael Chiklis back in our Sony family,” said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President of Sony Pictures Television. At Paramount Network, the studio also has anthology series Accused in development with David Shore.

This is a rare non-comic book-based series to come out of Dark Horse Entertainment, the film and TV production arm of comic book publishing company Dark Horse Comics.

“While most of our shows and movies come from our own library, in Coyote, we found an original idea and character that were undeniable and attracted this incredible creative team,” said Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Entertainment’s President and Founder.

Paramount Network’s scripted roster also includes flagship drama Yellowstone, now in its second season, and the upcoming Darren Star series, Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins.

Chiklis recently played Captain Nathaniel Barnes for two seasons on Fox’s Gotham and was seen in AIDS drama feature 1985. MacLaren also has directed episodes of Game of Thrones, Westworld and The Walking Dead.