‘Corporate’ Renewed For Third & Final Season By Comedy Central

The end is in sight for Comedy Central’s Corporate. The network has renewed the critically praised scripted series for a third and final season, set to premiere in 2020. You can watch the renewal announcement below.

The first season of the half-hour comedy series created by Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman was the highest-rated basic-cable primetime comedy of the 2017-18 season among males 18-34. Its ratings softened in the second season.

Season 2, which claims a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, premiered in January.

Weisman and Ingebretson also star in Corporate, which follows junior executives-in-training at Hampton DeVille, a heartless corporate hell hole led by tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek). As Jake and Matt navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters, their only ally is Grace (Aparna Nancherla), a Hampton DeVille Human Resources rep who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Jake and Matt.

The second season featured guest stars Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn and Andy Richter.

Comedy Central’s slate of new and returning series includes scripted comedies South Side, Awkwafina and Robbie; sketch-comedy series Alternatino with Arturo Castro; and Lights Out with David Spade.