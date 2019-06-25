Click to Skip Ad
Conan O’Brien Heading To San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Shutterstock

It wouldn’t be Comic-Con without Conan O’Brien and in case you missed it, or live under a rock, he’s returning to San Diego next month. Guests still TBA, but O’Brien always scores A-grade guests from platinum fanboy IP, read the cast of Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead in the past.

SDCC Blog

Last year, O’Brien had a Breaking Bad reunion with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk and more., the cast from 20th Century Fox’s The Predator, the Glass cast with Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy and writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, and Aquaman with director James Wan, and stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and more.

This year O’Brien has a lot to choose from, i.e. casts from the films of It: Chapter 2, Top Gun: Maverick, Game of Thrones, and whatever films Marvel decides to bring down to Comic-Con whether it’s a Avengers: Endgame reunion, Black Widow or The Eternals. 

 

 

 

 

 

