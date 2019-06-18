Conan O’Brien Heads To Ghana For Primetime ‘Conan Without Borders’ Special On TBS

Where in the world is Conan Without Borders going next? Conan O’Brien is taking his roadshow to Ghana for his eleventh primetime special in four years. The show taped last night for airing September 17 on TBS.

Watch O’Brien announce the trip — joined by Veep‘s Sam Richardson, who is “half-Ghanian — in the video above.

“The Ghana ambassador to the United States, [Dr. Barfuor] Adjei-Barwuah, sent me a letter officially inviting me to visit the Republic of Ghana,” O’Biren says, holding up a very official-looking letter. “And of course I said yes.”

The visit continues O’Brien’s Conan Without Borders run that has included his becoming the first American late-night host to shoot in Cuba in more than 50 years and the first American late-night personality ever to host a show from Armenia or South Korea. He made a spontaneous trip to Haiti to celebrate the country in response to President Donald Trump’s disparaging remarks (rhymes with “pit coal”) about the island nation. He also visited Mexico, Israel and Berlin and joined Michelle Obama at the international Air Force base in Doha, Qatar, to perform for the troops.

Speaking to Richardson in the promo, O’Brien says, “I’m so excited you’re coming with me, and I’m also hoping that maybe you can serve as our translator.” To which the Veep alum replies, “Conan, the official language of Ghana is called British English.” The hosts deadpans, “Didn’t know that.” Richardson: “Yeah, this trip is already a nightmare.”

Judge for yourself ahead of Premiere Week.