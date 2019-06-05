‘Wolf Hall’ Producer Company Pictures Bolsters Drama Ranks As Carnival Films’ Richard Fell Joins

Wolf Hall producer Company Pictures is bolstering its drama business with the appointment of three new hires including Richard Fell from Downton Abbey producer Carnival Films.

This comes after Deadline revealed earlier this week that The White Princess producer was developing an adaptation of Rebecca Stott’s cult novel In The Days of Rain.

The All3Media-owned indie has hired Fell as Head of Drama. He joins from the NBCU-backed firm, where he was exec producer on Sky’s Stan Lee’s Lucky Man and Jamestown. Before joining Carnival, he was Managing Director at Fresh Pictures and Senior Executive at Tiger Aspect Drama and also spent 11 years at the BBC.

Lucy Raffety joins as Director of Development. She was previously senior producer on long-running BBC medical drama Casualty and has also worked on shows including The Musketeers, Waterloo Road and Bad Girls.

Finally, Josephine Davies joins as Development Producer from Pulse Films. She spent three years as Head of Development at the Vice-owned indie and before that was Head of Development at Wildgaze Films, where she worked on feature films Brooklyn and Their Finest.

The trio will work under Company Pictures Michele Buck, who said, “I am really excited about the team I now have in place at Company Pictures. In an industry so driven by talent to welcome three such brilliant creatives shows the true ambition we have for the business.”

Fell added, “I am thrilled to be joining Company at this time – Michele is an absolute legend, and with such a talented Development team we are primed and ready to grow Company Pictures into a powerhouse of ambitious British TV Drama.”