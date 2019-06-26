Comic-Con 2019: Amazon Prime’s Big Plans For ‘The Boys’ ‘The Expanse’ & ‘Carnival Row’

Amazon Prime Video is headed to Comic-Con International in San Diego in a big way with a massive immersive fan experience that showcases three shows – The Boys, The Expanse, and Carnival Row – as well as a packed slate of panels, parties, and a free fan premiere screening.

The premiere is for The Boys, the subversive superhero series. Cast and creators of The Boys will join fans for an exclusive two-episode sneak preview on Friday (July 19) at 7 p.m. at the Amazon Prime Video Experience at Comic-Con, which is on the corner of MLK and 1st in San Diego.

Across from the convention, the stand-alone Amazon Prime Video Experience will celebrate two new Amazon Original series The Boys and Carnival Row, as well as the upcoming fourth season of The Expanse. The immersive 60,000 square-foot activation is an elaborate, splashy showcase that will compete for attention in the eye-candy overload of the convention week.

The Amazon Prime Video Experience, which features a 40-foot tower with LED screens playing scenes from the spotlight shows, will be open from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21 (with a special preview day open to press on Wednesday, July 17). Fan will receive collectible gold and silver coins which they can use to further explore the activation experience. Among the enticements: Carl’s Jr. burgers and a professional portrait photography studio set-up for cosplayers.

As far as official Comic-Con programming, the Amazon Prime Video banner will be represented by five panels over three days that include notable names such as Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne from Carnival Row and Karl Urban and Jack Quaid from The Boys. Below, the just-announced Amazon Prime Video panels with descriptions provided by the premium streaming service:

Thursday, July 18th

Undone : From Raphael Bob-Waksberg & Kate Purdy, the acclaimed creators of BoJack Horseman, comes Undone, a groundbreaking and genre bending animated series, starring Rosa Salazar, about a young woman’s complex journey to unlock her past and solve the mystery of her father’s death. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront, 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Friday, July 19th

The Boys: Join executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind the scenes look at their upcoming series. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. The series premieres July 26th on Amazon Prime Video. Ballroom 20, San Diego Convention Center, 3 :30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT

Carnival Row: Join stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant and executive producers Travis Beacham and Marc Guggenheim for a sneak peek and conversation about Carnival Row, moderated by Tim Kash. Set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man, Amazon Prime Video’s Carnival Row explores how this growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Ballroom 20, San Diego Convention Center 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 20th

The Expanse: The series has had an incredible journey since San Diego last saw the Rocinante crew. They return with news from beyond the Ring Gate and from their new home – thanks to help from the fans – as an Amazon Prime Video series. Join series stars Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, and executive producers Naren Shankar and Ty Franck to get an early look at what’s to come when Season 4 drops on Prime Video later this year. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront Hotel, 1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. PT

The Man in the High Castle: With the 4th and final season of The Man in The High Castle premiering this fall on Amazon Prime Video, the series’ cast and creators, including Isa Dick Hackett, Daniel Percival, David Scarpa, Rufus Sewell, Joel de la Fuente, Jason O’Mara, Chelah Horsdal and Frances Turner, with moderator Dominic Patten, will take fans behind the scenes as the resistance becomes a full-blown rebellion. Room 6A, San Diego Convention Center, 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. PT