Comedy Dynamics To Produce First-ever Televised Razzie Awards

The Razzie Awards are coming to TV! For the first time in its 40-year history, the annual award ceremony that honors the worst films of the year will come to television with Comedy Dynamics producing. Fans will be able to watch it live anywhere on the Comedy Dynamics Network.

The Golden Raspberry Awards have become synonymous with using humor and grace to poke good-natured fun at the worst films and performances each year. Past winners include Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, and Eddie Murphy. The award show was co-founded by film veterans, John Wilson and Mo Murphy. The Razzies is usually held the night before the Academy Awards and serves as an amuse bouche to the more buttoned-up and super-serious ceremony.

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company that has produced such titles as Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and The Toys That Made Us as well as Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, the indie feature Slut in a Good Way and the reboot of Mad About You.