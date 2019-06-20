Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Movie Academy Board Of Governors Elections: Dody Dorn Wins Runoff For Film Editors Branch Seat – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Academy Museum Opening Delayed Again, Moved To Unspecified 2020 Date

Read the full story

Comedy Dynamics To Produce First-ever Televised Razzie Awards

The Razzie Awards are coming to TV! For the first time in its 40-year history, the annual award ceremony that honors the worst films of the year will come to television with Comedy Dynamics producing. Fans will be able to watch it live anywhere on the Comedy Dynamics Network.

The Golden Raspberry Awards have become synonymous with using humor and grace to poke good-natured fun at the worst films and performances each year. Past winners include Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, and Eddie Murphy. The award show was co-founded by film veterans, John Wilson and Mo Murphy. The Razzies is usually held the night before the Academy Awards and serves as an amuse bouche to the more buttoned-up and super-serious ceremony.

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company that has produced such titles as Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and The Toys That Made Us as well as Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, the indie feature Slut in a Good Way and the reboot of Mad About You.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad