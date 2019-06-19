Comedy Central Renews ‘This Week At The Comedy Cellar’ For Second Season

Comedy Central is bringing back topical stand-up series This Week at the Comedy Cellar for a second season.

The new batch of episodes premieres Friday, July 19 at 11PM ET/PT from the stage of the titular New York’s comedy club. The show aims to showcase material commenting on current events from the week the show airs, as well as exposing a large selection of comedians. The debut season had 85 comics, and the second season will have more than that, the network said.

“This Week at the Comedy Cellar captures the essence of what it’s really like in this iconic comedy club on a night-to-night basis, giving fans of stand-up across the country a window into that experience,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Heads of Talent and Development for Comedy Central. “We were thrilled the response we received from stand-up fans and comics alike was so overwhelmingly positive — there truly is nothing like this series being produced right now — and knew we had to bring it back for more.”

Along with the stand-up sets is a look at the Comedy Cellar “comics’ table,” where featured comedians debate the week’s topics and discuss how they take what everyone’s been talking about and spin it into comedy. Each episode also features a Comic Spotlight profiling a specific comedian from the series.

Comedy Central will post the extended comedian roundtable discussions and stand-up highlights online each week. Full episodes of the show will be available the day after premiere on the Comedy Central app and cc.com.

This Week at the Comedy Cellar is originated by Executive Producer Noam Dworman, for the Comedy Cellar. Michael Hirschorn and Jessica Antonini from Ish Entertainment, Ray Ellin, and Ted Tremper, who returns as showrunner, are also Executive Producers. Christian McLaughlin, Anne Harris and Chloe Ifshin are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.