‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ Sets Season 11 Premiere Date; Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais Among Guests

Jerry Seinfeld will be back in the driver’s seat on July 19 for the Season 11 kickoff of his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series on Netflix.

Joining Seinfeld in the passenger seat this season will be guests Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder.

The show features Seinfeld joining friends for a cup of coffee and a drive in a classic car, sharing stories along the way It launched on Sony’s Crackle in 2012 and moved to Netflix as part of Seinfeld’s massive deal with the streamer in 2017.

Sony TV handles physical production of the show via its company Embassy Row.