‘The Matrix’ Actor Collin Chou Joins Netflix’s ‘The Half of It’; ‘Sabrina’s Abigail Cowen Cast In ‘I Still Believe’; Jim Klock Set For ‘The 24th’

Collin Chou, best known for his role as Seraph from The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, will play Edwin Chiu in the Netflix film, The Half of It, written and directed by Alice Wu. The project, the follow up to Wu’s 2004 film, Saving Face, the pic navigates the struggles of an immigrant family against the backdrop of an Americana teenage angst romantic comedy. The plot is said to be a modern day Cyrano-meets-Pygmalion centered on a shy, introverted, Chinese-American, straight-A student who finds herself helping the school jock woo the girl they both secretly love. In the process, each teaches the other about the nature of love as they find a connection in the most unlikely of places. Chou’s Edwin Chiu is struggling immigrant father of Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) who was a highly educated engineer whose promising career was derailed by his poor English skills when he moved to America. Now Edwin acts as station manager of the local train depot, a poorly paying job that lacks the upward mobility he once hoped it would provide. Anthony Bregman of Likely Story, M. Blair Breard, and Wu are producing the pic with executive producers Erica Matlin and Greg Zuk. Chou is repped by Global Artists Agency and Convergence Entertainment.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Abigail Cowen has booked supporting role in Lionsgate and Kingdom Studios’ faith-based film, I Still Believe, joining K.J. Apa, who will play Christian music megastar Jeremy Camp, as well as Gary Sinise, Shania Twain, Britt Robertson, Melissa Roxburgh, and Nathan Dean Parsons. Terry Serpico (Army Wives) has also joined the cast. Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin are directing the pic, which is based on the true-life story of Camp and his remarkable journey through love and loss. Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn penned the screenplay. Kevin Downes is producing the pic along with the Erwins under their Kingdom banner. Cowen, who currently co-stars as Weird Sister Dorcas in the Netflix Sabrina series, is repped by Paradigm and Link Entertainment. Serpico, repped by Buchwald, has appeared on shows like Law & Order, Rescue Me, and CBS’ The Inspectors.

Green Book actor Jim Klock has been added to the cast of The 24th, a historical drama, which is currently being directed by Kevin Willmott in North Carolina. The film stars Empire’s Trai Byers, who also co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning BlackKklansman scribe Willmott. It’s a true story about the 1917 Houston Riot, also known as the Camp Logan Riot. The uprising by 156 African American soldiers of the Third Battalion of the all-black Twenty-Fourth United States Infantry Regiment was the result of a revolt over the brutal and abusive treatment received at the hands of the Houston Police Department. It lasted only one night but lead to multiple deaths and the rioting soldiers were tried for murder, sentencing 19 to execution, and 41 to life imprisonment. Klock will play U.S. Army Captain Annett Lockhart who takes over command of the unit and is in charge the night the riot occurs. Alexandra Milchan (EMJAG Productions), Willmott, and Byers are producing the film, which is fully financed by Jordan Fudge, who is also producing under his New Slate Ventures banner. Klock recently wrapped a role in the civil rights drama, Son of the South, from BlacKkKlansman team Barry Alexander Brown and Spike Lee. Also, he’ll appear in the Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman-directed Netflix sci-fi thriller starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback as well the coming-of-age drama, Green Dolphin, executive produced by Keanu Reeves. Klock is repped by Zero Gravity Management and A.R.A.