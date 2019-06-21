Cocked & Loaded: Twitter Takes Aim At Trump Phrase; Andrew Dice Clay Might Hold Clue

“Cocked and Loaded” is a) the name of Andrew Dice Clay’s breakthrough 1992 tour, the one for which he wore his soon-to-be-signature huge-collared leather jacket; b) a 2006 album by the industrial metal band Revolting Cocks; c) a malaprop for the actual military phrase “lock and load”; and d) the latest Twitter fodder all but gift-wrapped by President Donald Trump for pundits, comics and pickers of low-hanging social media fruit.
Or e) all of the above. Ding ding ding.
This morning, Trump used the bizarre, probably mistaken, certainly mangled, wording in a series of tweets that attempted to explain his last-second decision to halt an air strike against Iran in retaliation for shooting down one of our drones this week.
The four-tweet string, beginning with a swipe at Barack Obama (see the tweets below), read, in part: “On Monday [Iran] shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”
Aside from serious questions about the likelihood of a scenario as described (the president hadn’t been provided a potential casualty report prior to being “cocked & loaded?”; and “Did President Trump just reveal national security deliberations on Twitter?”), the phrasing unleashed the expected barrage of social media wisecracks and amazement.
“‘Cocked and Loaded.’ Michael Wolff just got off the phone with his publisher,” tweeted frequent CNN contributor Michael Weiss. Quipped documentarian Jeremy Newberger: “Amazingly, cocked and loaded is also the Secret Service’s codenames for Eric and Don Jr.”
Joking aside, the explanation that Trump was aiming for “locked and loaded” – meaning a gun’s round has been chambered and is ready to fire – is likely. On Aug. 11, 2017, Trump proved the phrase was in his vocabulary, tweeting: “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely.”
Here are some of today’s cocked, locked, loaded and fired tweets:
And these oldies but goodies began to resurface:
View this post on Instagram
I have worn this Jacket for many concerts . It was made for what was known as the … Cocked and Loaded Tour … Fans really felll in Love with it when I wore it on an Episode Of Dice on Showtime. Now recently on FB someone said something Negative about the Jacket . The Jacket has no Feelings , The Jacket doesn’t Get emotional lol . I will continue to feed fans with the History of Dice , and making more History . The Beauty Of That is that I have an incredible History , An Exciting History , I actually live the kind of life People Dream Of . I don’t post a meal or flower or sunset or look at me on a scooter Just so I get a couple likes and a comment! No pictures of old uncles with some kind of Stage 12 Cancer and Tubes sticking out of his Asshole , so some strangers can write … I’ve been there Too . Fuck ya’ s all ! I post because I’ve been entertaining the World. Most of My Life . And Celebrity means … Celebrated Person !!! So for my Fans … I will Post ! And for all you Haters , Keep Watching What you will neverrrrrr B!!!
