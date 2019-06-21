Cocked & Loaded: Twitter Takes Aim At Trump Phrase; Andrew Dice Clay Might Hold Clue

“Cocked and Loaded” is a) the name of Andrew Dice Clay’s breakthrough 1992 tour, the one for which he wore his soon-to-be-signature huge-collared leather jacket; b) a 2006 album by the industrial metal band Revolting Cocks; c) a malaprop for the actual military phrase “lock and load”; and d) the latest fodder all but gift-wrapped by President Donald Trump for pundits, comics and pickers of low-hanging social media fruit.

Or e) all of the above. Ding ding ding.

This morning, Trump used the bizarre, probably mistaken, certainly mangled, wording in a series of tweets that attempted to explain his last-second decision to halt an air strike against Iran in retaliation for shooting down one of our drones this week.

The four-tweet string, beginning with a swipe at Barack Obama (see the tweets below), read, in part: “On Monday [Iran] shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”

Aside from serious questions about the likelihood of a scenario as described (the president hadn’t been provided a potential casualty report prior to being “cocked & loaded?”; and “Did President Trump just reveal national security deliberations on Twitter?”), the phrasing unleashed the expected barrage of social media wisecracks and amazement.

“‘Cocked and Loaded.’ Michael Wolff just got off the phone with his publisher,” tweeted frequent CNN contributor Michael Weiss. Quipped documentarian Jeremy Newberger: “Amazingly, cocked and loaded is also the Secret Service’s codenames for Eric and Don Jr.”

Joking aside, the explanation that Trump was aiming for “locked and loaded” – meaning a gun’s round has been chambered and is ready to fire – is likely. On Aug. 11, 2017, Trump proved the phrase was in his vocabulary, tweeting: “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely.”

Here are some of today’s cocked, locked, loaded and fired tweets:

….On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

"Cocked and Loaded." Michael Wolff just got off the phone with his publisher. — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) June 21, 2019

How ridiculous is this Tweet? Besides the obvious question of how do you fly in water? Cocked and loaded? Really? 3 different sights? He sounds like a child whose father let him hold the steering wheel for the first time. https://t.co/k4Q9gL0hwg — Rick Tyler (@rickwtyler) June 21, 2019

Did President Trump just reveal national security deliberations on Twitter? https://t.co/YPBjYOnRlP — VICE News (@vicenews) June 21, 2019

Amazingly, cocked and loaded is also the Secret Service's codenames for Eric and Don Jr. https://t.co/HxzULDa3CH — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 21, 2019

Him being "Cocked and loaded" is why Michael Cohen knows the location of every Planned Parenthood in Manhattan. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) June 21, 2019

which NYC gay bar will have a "cocked and loaded" night first? pic.twitter.com/b3GZFWue0f — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) June 21, 2019

"Cocked and loaded" sounds like the porn version of a John Wayne film. — Tina Dupuy (@TinaDupuy) June 21, 2019

At least @MichaelWolffNYC has the title for his next book #cockedandloaded pic.twitter.com/XmxF4affpy — Hugh Linehan (@hlinehan) June 21, 2019

So perfect that Trump would say “cocked and loaded” instead of “locked and loaded” for aborted Iran strike. To him, everything’s personal. #CockedAndLoaded #Iran #droneshootdown — kathleenparker (@kathleenparker) June 21, 2019

President Trump tweets US was ‘cocked and loaded’ to attack 3 sites in Iran, but pulled back to avoid causing deaths. I have never seen such direct messaging between belligerents over twitter. It’s a moment for social media age. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) June 21, 2019

"Cocked and loaded."

The president talks about being prepared for an airstrike on Iran the same way I talk about opening three different browsers to buy Phish tickets. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) June 21, 2019

I'm cocked and loaded for Friday donuts — and I'm not backing down, by God! — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) June 21, 2019

Cocked and Loaded: the story of a perfect Saturday night. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 21, 2019

And these oldies but goodies began to resurface: