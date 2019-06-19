CNN Bails On Donald Trump Re-Election Rally After Crowd Chants “CNN Sucks!”

CNN started to air tonight’s Donald Trump re-election campaign kickoff rally but cut away when the president invoked the “fake news” slur and the crowd starting chanting, “CNN sucks.”

This came at roughly the 8-minute mark as POTUS was playing up America’s bright future — albeit briefly.

CNN and fellow cable news outlet snubbed the president and continue with their primetime punditry as Fox News Channel stuck with his speech.

Trump’s speech was heavy on building up his accomplishments and eliciting chants including “Lock her up” and “drain the swamp” along with “U-S-A” and “four more years.” You can read how Deadline saw it in our archived live blog here.