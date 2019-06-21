CNN’s Anderson Cooper Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Mother Gloria Vanderbilt

CNN host Anderson Cooper paid tribute today to his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who passed away on Monday at age 95.

Anderson said his mom would be stunned by the outpouring of condolences upon her death, telling an anecdote about her joining Instagram at age 92.

“My mom found out June 8 that she had cancer,” Cooper said, saying that she spent her final days greeting friends and spending time with family. “Being able to spend those nine days with her, they were the most extraordinary days of my life. It’s still hard for me to believe she’s gone.”

Cooper played one of his mom’s favorites, a Peggy Lee rendition of “Is That All There Is?” Every time it ended, my mom would say, “Isn’t that marvelous? And it was.”

Watch the full message below.