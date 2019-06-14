Clancy Brown Boards Mel Gibson-Charlie Hunnam Cop Thriller ‘Waldo’

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Kirkby’s Waldo cop movie continues to add cast with Clancy Brown set to play the role of plain clothes detective Big Jim Cuppy.

Based on the Howard Gould novel, Waldo centers around a disgraced detective (Hunnam) who has been living off the grid in the woods, and is pulled into a big murder investigation when a private eye comes looking for him.

Yesterday it was announced that Dominic Monaghan joined the cast which also includes Baby Driver‘s Eiza Gonzalez and Jacob Scipio. Andrew Lazar, Brad Feinstein, Christina Weiss Lurie, and Steven Shainberg are producing Waldo. Cameras roll this summer.

Brown is also currently shooting the ABC series Emergence which stars Allison Tollman as a sheriff taking in a young girl. Brown’s two-season run on Showtime’s Billions as Attorney General Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat opposite Paul Giamatti just finished out last Sunday. He’s also wrapped on Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman and is still recording his iconic role of Mr. Krabs for Paramount’s The Spongebob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge which is due out May 22, 2020. Nickelodeon will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Spongebob all year long. Brown is with ICM Partners and Pop Art Management.