Filmmaker CJ Wallis To Produce Mac Miller Documentary

Filmmaker and Jetlife Creative Director CJ Wallis announced today via Twitter that Margrette Bird Pictures, a film company he found with Mallory Kennedy, is working on a documentary about the late rapper Mac Miller.

“So, over the next year I’m going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans,” he tweeted Monday morning. Wallis then encouraged everyone to share the post and tag anyone who would be good to interview for the docu.

Born Malcolm James McDonald, Miller was found dead in his home in Studio City last September and authorities attributed his death to an overdose. He received a posthumous Grammy nomination for Swimming as Best Rap Album. The nom is the first for the popular rapper. Warner Bros. Records Swimming is Miller’s fifth studio album, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 during the summer. The record revisits his very public breakup with Ariana Grande earlier in the year, re-entered the top 10 after his death. He garnered instant fame with 2011’s Blue Slide Park, which became the first indie debut disc to top the Billboard chart since 1995. His four subsequent sets all made the national top 5

Wallis is a Canadian writer, editor, animator, visual designer and director. He has worked with numerous musicians and rappers including Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign. Wallis also serves as the creative director for Jet Life Records.

The New Orleans-based Margrette Bird Pictures is expected to release the feature The Fiddling Horse this fall. Their Price is Right documentary Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much is now streaming on Netflix.