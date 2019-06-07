‘City On A Hill’: Showtime Offers First Episode Of Kevin Bacon Drama For Free Online

As it sometimes does with new shows, Showtime has posted the first episode of its Kevin Bacon-Aldis Hodge period drama City on a Hill online for free. The series premieres June 16 on the premium cable net, but you can watch it below.

Created, written and executive produced by Chuck MacLean and based on an original idea by EP Ben Affleck, the 10-episode City on a Hill is set in the early 1990s Boston, rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. It centers on Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who arrives from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Sarah Shahi, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman and Jere Shea also star, with. Kevin Dunn recurring. Showrunner Tom Fontana, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, director Michael Cuesta, Barry Levinson and consulting producer James Mangold also executive produce alongside MacLean and Affleck. Bacon and Jorge Zamacona serve as co-EPs.

The episode also is set as the closing-night screening at the ATX Television Festival this week, featuring a Q&A with Bacon, Hodge and other castmembers along with Fontana, McLean and Todd.

Here is the full Episode 1 of City on a Hill: