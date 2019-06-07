Circle of Confusion Adds Managers Antonio D’Initino & Samantha Starr, Promotes Andrew Olson

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead producer Circle of Confusion has added managers Antonio D’Initino and Samantha Starr and promoted Andrew Olson to manager.

“Sam, Antonio and Andrew are the kind of sharp, passionate advocates for which Circle is known”, the management and production company’s partners David Alpert, Frank Frattaroli, Lawrence Mattis and Brad Mendelsohn said in a joint statement. “Their great taste in material, indefatigable energy and collegial attitude fit seamlessly into the existing culture at Circle and their addition is the perfect next step in our ongoing expansion as we build the future of Circle of Confusion.”

D’Initino joins Circle from Plattform, where he managed a roster including writer Micah Ranum and Michael O’Shea, Cat Solen and Jerome Sable. Prior to that, he worked in the feature literary department at APA.

Related Story Lilly Wachowski & Circle Of Confusion Board Indie Episodic 'Work In Progress' - Sundance

Circle of Confusion

Starr was a literary manager at Primary Wave, with clients including director Becca Rodriguez, filmmaker Bennett Lasseter, writers Ester Lou Weithers and Andrew Thomas and Freakish writer-creator Beth Szymkowski. She started her entertainment career in development working for Columbia Pictures on films including 21 Jump Street and Moneyball.

Olson started his career at New Wave Entertainment before joining Circle four years ago, where has worked as an assistant in the talent department and as its coordinator. He will continue to work as part of the team representing all of the company’s actors including Sasha Alexander, Benjamin Bratt, Willem Dafoe, Michelle Forbes, Ana Gasteyer, Frank Langella, Frances McDormand, Molly Parker, Tony Revolori, Pablo Schreiber and Alfre Woodard as well as continuing to build Circle’s client list with new talent.

The Los Angeles- and New York-based Circle of Confusion’s recent production credits also include Fear the Walking Dead, the McG feature Rim of the World and, along with Hello Sunshine, the upcoming Amazon series Daisy Jones & the Six.