Circle of Confusion Nabs ‘A Wicked Tale’ Script With Plans To Launch Shared Horror Film Universe Based On Classic Fairy Tales

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead production company Circle of Confusion has secured rights to A Wicked Tale, an original script written by Dan Kay. It’s described as a contemporary horror take on the classic Brothers Grimm tale, Hansel & Gretel. Producers are aiming to build a shared universe franchise of horror films based on reimagined versions of classic fairytales and public domain characters.

The Houses October Built helmers Zack Andrews and Bobby Roe have been tapped to rewrite the script with Roe also on board to direct. Andrews will produce with Circle of Confusion’s Matt Smith and Lawrence Mattis, alongside Seasmoke Entertainment’s Josh Weinstock.

A Wicked Tale follows two college students who stumble upon something sinister in the local woods after an altercation with a fellow student leads to deadly consequences.

Kay and Roe will serve as executive producers with Brad Mendelsohn of Circle of Confusion.

Circle’s most recent film releases include McG’s Rim Of The World for Netflix and Mayhem starring Steven Yeun and Samara Weaving

Andrews and Roe are repped by Industry Entertainment and UTA. Kay, the screenwriter behind 2015’s Pay The Ghost, starring Nicolas Cage, and the Pierce Brosnan-starrer, I.T., is repped by Circle of Confusion and Myman Greenspan.