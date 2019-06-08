Veteran Manager Chris Prapha Joins Artist International Group As Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Manager Chris Prapha has joined David Unger’s global management company Artist International Group as a partner.

Prapha, brings with him a roster of global talents that include Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall, Mad Men), Jordi Molla (Blow, Jack Ryan), and Nastassja Kinski (Tess, Cat People) among others.

Previously at Anonymous Content and Charles Finch’s Artist Independent, Prapha developed extensive relationships in the international market.

Prapha said, “The future of the industry is global and the inclusion of diverse talent has allowed for new and transformative collaborations across borders.”

Unger added, “Together we have a true understanding of the greater global scale when it comes to championing international talent and ideas across different territories and cultures. We’re very excited to provide our clients with a more global approach”.

Founded by Unger, Artist International Group counts a diverse, multi-cultural roster with clients from U.S., U.K., France, Italy, India, Korea, China among other territories. The firm’s clients include Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Tom Welling (Smallville), Patrick Bruel (A Bag of Marbles), Hanee Lee (Extreme Job), Mallika Sherawat (Time Raiders), Elsa Zylberstein (I’ve Loved You So Long), Siwon Choi (Dragon Blade) and Saïd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman) as well as writer and director clients Amanda Sthers (Madame), Tony Kaye (American History X), Francesco Carrozzini (Franca: Chaos and Creation) and Academy Award winner Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction) among others.