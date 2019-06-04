CNN’s Chris Cuomo Blasts Donald Trump For Endangering Thousands Of AT&T Livelihoods “Out Of Spite”

In a blistering rebuke to President Donald Trump’s tweeted-from-London suggestion that people stop subscribing to AT&T in order to force “big changes” at CNN, the network’s Chris Cuomo accused the president of caring more for his own hurt feelings than the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

“Does the president really want people to lose jobs so that CNN won’t cover his lies as often?,” Cuomo asked during the “Closing Argument” segment of his Cuomo Prime Time show on CNN Monday night. “Yes is the answer.”

Watch the Cuomo segment below.

The CNN host’s comments came in response to Trump’s tweets earlier Monday after the president arrived for his state visit in London. (See all tweets below.)

“Just arrived in the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted yesterday. “The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?”

Then, in a second tweet, Trump wrote: “I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!”

After pointing out that “stopped” has two Ps, Cuomo noted that AT&T employs “268,000 people, including your boy here.” Noting that the president investigated the possibility of litigation and using the Department of Justice to halt the AT&T-Time Warner merger, Cuomo said the president “would use his power to punish” the thousands of families that depend on AT&T paychecks “out of spite.”

“This is America,” Cuomo said. “We don’t have presidents who punish companies that don’t flatter him. Nothing great again about taking America down the path of the despot. We have never had a President call for Americans to boycott a company he doesn’t like.”

Cuomo ended the segment by suggesting that Trump could learn a thing or two from The Queen of England. “I’ve never thought I would argue this,” Cuomo said, “but we might be in a better place in this country right now if the president were more like The Queen…providing a message that puts unity first, regardless of…personal stake.”

Here are Trump’s tweets, followed by Cuomo’s “Closing Argument.”

