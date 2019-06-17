‘Married At First Sight’ Producer Kinetic Content Launches Scripted Venture As Chris Coelen Extends Contract

Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content is launching a scripted venture as founder and CEO Chris Coelen extends his contract.

Coelen has agreed a multi-year extension to his contract with backer Red Arrow Studios and is in the process of hiring staff including a head of scripted development and production for the scripted division. It will aim to produce projects for U.S. and international broadcasters.

This comes after the LA-based indie produced thousands of hours of non-scripted programming including nine seasons of Married At First Sight for Lifetime as well as two separate versions of Lifetime’s Little Women franchise, Bravo’s Buying It Blind and Spy Games and Lifetime’s Seven Year Switch. It also has projects in the works with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

“I’m thrilled to continue working with the immensely talented teams at Kinetic, Red Arrow and ProSiebenSat.1 – it’s an incredibly exciting time to be a storyteller in the unscripted landscape,” Coelen said. “I am also delighted to be announcing our new scripted venture. After setting up scripted shows for many years as both an agent and during my time running RDF USA, I am excited to bring the same deliberative approach and passion for story we have exhibited in unscripted, into scripted.”

James Baker, President & Co-CEO at Red Arrow Studios added, “Chris Coelen has grown Kinetic Content, the company he started, into a major US production house, with a portfolio of successful program brands. I am delighted that Chris has decided to stay with Kinetic and Red Arrow to take the business to even greater heights, and realize his ambitious growth plans – including opening a new scripted division. Chris has proved to be a superb partner within our group and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”