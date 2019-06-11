Disney+ today announced a reboot of its classic animated series Chip ‘n’ Dale is in production and set for release as a Disney+ original series. The streaming service also shared a first look at the logo for the anticipated upcoming original series Monsters At Work, set for premiere in 2020. The news was revealed today at Annecy International Animated Film Festival in Annecy, France.

Chip ‘n’ Dale, starring the world’s most famous chipmunk duo, combines a traditional style of animation with contemporary, comedic narratives. The series is developed by Disney’s London-based animation team in collaboration with Xilam Animation in Paris. The series will be fully produced by Xilam, the award-winning independent production studio behind hits such as Paprika and Mr. Magoo.

The 39 x seven-minute episodes will feature the lovable chipmunk troublemakers in a non-verbal, classic style comedy, following the ups and downs of two little creatures living life in the big city. Jean Cayrol directs and series is produced by Marc du Pontavice. See first-look image above.

Monsters At Work stars Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, with original Monsters, Inc. voices Billy Crystal and John Goodman returning as Mike and Sulley.

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-winning feature film, the series picks up six months after the original movie’s story, with the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis – thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. Tylor Tuskmon is an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley.

The series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue) with Ferrell Barron (Planes: Fire & Rescue) serving as producer.