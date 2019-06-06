‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Ups Gavin Leatherwood & Lachlan Watson To Series Regulars

Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson, who have recurred on Parts 1 and 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, have been promoted to series regulars for Parts 3 and 4 of the Netflix series.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, from Warner Bros. Television and studio-based Berlanti Productions, imagines the origin and adventures of the popular Archie comics character Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Kiernan Shipka) as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Leatherwood plays young warlock Nicholas Scratch. In Part Two’s finale, Nick Scratch was banished to the depths of Hell. With the Dark Lord trapped inside him, Nick is more of a bad boy than ever—but will Sabrina be able to rescue him? More importantly, will they be able to continue their relationship?

Watson portrays Theo Putnam, who along with the rest of the Fright Club, vowed to help Sabrina protect the town of Greendale from the forces of evil. Besides rocking out with them, Theo’s also going to meet a new love interest this year.

Leatherwood began his acting career at a young age in the national theater circuit of Peter Pan. He has also appeared in guest roles on Grown-ish as well as NCIS. Apart from acting, Gavin is also a talented singer-songwriter.

Watson got an early start acting in local Raleigh theater companies, playing Jeffery Skilling’s daughter in their first professional theater production with Burning Coal Theatre at age 10. Watson’s TV credits include an episode of Drop Dead Diva in which they played a transgender boy fighting for use of the school’s bathroom. The episode, “Identity Crisis”, won a GLAAD Media award in 2015. As one of the youngest self-identified non-binary actors, Watson is an outspoken advocate/activist for LGBTQ+ rights and community. In 2018 Watson was featured on a Netflix produced talk segment titled, “What I Wish You Knew: About Being Non-Binary”.