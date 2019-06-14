‘Chernobyl’: Russian Communist Party Calls For Ban Of HBO’s Miniseries In The Country

Communists Of Russia, a Marxist-Leninist communist party, said Thursday that it has asked Russia’s broadcasting regulator, Roskomnadzor, to block local access to “disgusting” HBO miniseries Chernobyl.

The party, not to be confused with the bigger, more powerful Communist Party of the Russian Federation, went on to call for a libel lawsuit against the writer, director and producers of the series, claiming that the program “turned a tragedy into an object of ideological manipulation,” “demonizing the Soviet regime and Soviet people.” (The party’s Sergey Malinkovich, who made the statements, admitted that the series for the most part portrayed correctly the chronology of events and key moments of the nuclear disaster.)

Asked for comment by Russian media, Roskomnadzor said that they had not received a formal inquiry by Communists Of Russia but would examine the request if it’s filed and would respond as stipulated by law.

Chernobyl, which chronicles the April 26 1986 reactor explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, has become an unlikely global phenomenon. It has enjoyed enormous popularity everywhere, including Russia, which is prepping its own TV movie about the incident.