Cherie Blair Makes First Foray Into Film-Producing With Middle East-Set Drama Starring Hugh Bonneville

Cherie Blair will make her first foray into film-making as she serves as executive producer on Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) drama The Rock Pile.

The barrister and wife of former UK prime minister Tony Blair is taking on her first producing role on the film, which will tell the story of Time magazine correspondent Bob Hastings (played by Bonneville) who while on assignment in Jerusalem uncovers a story of three young boys of different faiths who are brought together through soccer.

John Deery (Conspiracy Of Silence) is set to direct the English-language film with shoot planned to take place in New York and Israel. David McBrayer (Beat The Drum) has scripted the project which is produced by Deery for Joejack Entertainment, McBrayer for Z Productions and Haim Mecklberg for 2-Teams Productions (Sand Storm).

Also executive-producing are Charles Moore (The Lady In The Van), Gabriela Christian-Hare (The Pinkertons), Rick McCallum (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace), Mark Foligno (The King’s Speech) and David Yelland, former editor of The Sun newspaper and deputy editor of the New York Post.

Blair said, “Given my own Foundation’s work in Israel and Palestine, and Tony’s work on the Middle East peace process, we are deeply aware of the human cost of the conflict and the benefit of bringing stories about the reality on the ground to a global audience. Stories like The Rock Pile can alter people’s understanding, foster engagement and ultimately trigger action for change.”

Blair set up the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women in 2008 to help women build small and growing businesses in developing and emerging markets.

Naysayers will be quick to point out the irony of her role on this particular film and her statement today given her husband Tony Blair’s role in the deadly invasion of Iraq, which did much to destabilize the region. Cherie Blair herself has previously said that the legal case for the conflict “was not clear.”