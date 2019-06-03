Charlize Theron To Receive 2019 American Cinematheque Award

Charlize Theron has been set to receive the 33rd American Cinematheque Award, the honor bestowed annually by the nonprofit arts organization to honor an “extraordinary filmmaker in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion picture.”

This year’s ceremony is set for November 8 at the Beverly Hilton. A second honor, the yet-to-be-announced Sid Grauman Award, will be presented the same evening. The gala benefit raises funds for year-round programming of the Cinematheque.

“The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honor Charlize Theron as the 33rd recipient of the American Cinematheque award at our celebration this year,” American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said Monday. “Charlize Theron is making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures while breaking through outmoded limitations on what an actress and producer can do. He added: “It is obvious from her career that her immense talent cannot be categorized or confined.”

The organization said Theron was the unanimous choice of the Cinematheque board of directors.

Theron, who won the Best Actress Oscar for Monster in 2004 and was nominated for a second for North Country, follows Bradley Cooper, who won the award last year. She most recently starred opposite Seth Rogen and produced the Lionsgate comedy Long Shot, and is next up voicing Morticia Adams in The Addams Family and playing Megyn Kelly in Roger Ailes.

The South Africa-born Theron also is a producer via her production company Denver and Delilah, with credits including Atomic Blonde (which she also starred in), last year’s A Private War, and Mindhunter, the Netflix crime drama due back soon for Season 2.

The 2019 American Cinematheque Award ceremony will be executive produced by Paul Flattery. Irene Crinita is the producer. Corrinne Mann is the event producer.