‘Chambers’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew freshman YA supernatural drama series Chambers, starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn, which hailed from Stephen Gaghan and Super Deluxe..

“Chambers will not return for a second season,” the streaming network said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale. We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose.”

Netflix bases most of its renewal decisions on cost vs. viewership/acclaim analysis. Chambers launched in April to lukewarm reviews and failed to garner buzz in a crowded TV marketplace.

Netflix, which has been ending many of its series after 2-3 seasons, has a 80% renewal rate from Season 1 to Season 2.

Created and written by Leah Rachel, Chambers centers on Sasha Yazzie, a young heart attack survivor (Sivan Alyra Rose) who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

Gaghan executive produced Chambers with Jennifer Yale via Super Emotional, along with Rachel and Cooper and Wolfgang Hammer and Winnie Kemp via Super Deluxe. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon as an executive producer also directed the pilot episode.