Chad Michael Murray & More Join Bruce Willis In ‘The Long Night’

One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray, Shea Buckner, Tyler Olson, Lydia Hull, and Jessica Abrams are set to co-star opposite Bruce Willis in The Long Night, an action thriller from Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films.

Directed by Matt Eskandari, the pic follows two ruthless criminals who break into a disgraced doctor’s home to be given medical attention after one of them is shot during a robbery gone wrong. Knowing that he lacks the expertise to patch up the injured trespasser, the doctor must protect his family at all costs.

Doug Wolfe penned the screenplay and production is currently underway. Randall Emmett and George Furla are producing with Tim Sullivan, Alex Eckert, and Ted Fox serving as executive producers.

Murray, who recurred on the latest seasons of CW’s Riverdale and Fox’s Star, is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.