CBS Television Stations Names Jay Howell President And GM Of Its LA Properties

Veteran TV stations executive Jay Howell has been named president and General Manager of the CBS Television Stations’ Los Angeles properties, KCBS-TV, KCAL-TV, CBSLA.com and the newly launched streaming service CBSN Los Angeles.

Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations, said Howell is succeeding Steve Mauldin, who retired from CBS at the end of May after more than 20 years with the CBS station group and nearly 10 years running CBS 2 and KCAL 9.

Howell, who has 20 years of experience as a general manager and station group executive, was born in Palm Springs, California and grew up in nearby Palm Desert. He is returning to Southern California after having spent a year as VP and GM of the CBS operations in Pittsburgh, KDKA-TV, WPCW-TV and CBSPittsburgh.com. Prior to that, he was the VP and GM of the Company’s Sacramento properties, KOVR-TV, KMAX-TV and CBSSacramento.com.

Before his CBS tenure, Howell served as VP of Broadcast Markets for Media General, a large station group that was acquired by Nexstar in 2017. While at Media General, Howell spent four years on the board of the CBS affiliates.

“Jay is a talented and experienced leader who has received high praise from co-workers, clients and community partners everywhere he has been during the last two decades,” Dunn said. “Wherever Jay goes, success grows! Based in large part on the terrific job he has done for us in both Sacramento and Pittsburgh, we are excited to have Jay return to California, where we expect his energetic and collaborative leadership style will be embraced by everyone at KCBS, KCAL, CBSLA.com and CBSN Los Angeles, as well as all of the viewers and clients who are served by these great stations.”

Howell learned the local stations business from his father John, the General Manager of WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh from 1984-2001. His mother, Kathy, lives in Orange County. His daughter, Lilly, currently attends USC.

“Being back in Pittsburgh, where my dad taught me about the local stations business, my wife and I went to college, and we have so many great connections to family and friends, has been a dream come true,” Howell said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with everyone at KDKA and WPCW. We accomplished so much in a short period of time and I am confident that we are poised to achieve much more in the months and years to come.”

He continued, “Leaving Pittsburgh creates a lot of bittersweet emotions. However, the opportunity to return to California and work with our great team in Los Angeles is too great to pass up – especially when the move brings us close to several family members.”

Howell also worked at station owner LIN Media as well as LIN stations. For the first 10 years of Howell’s career, he was with WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio.