CBS Launches Los Angeles Streaming News Service, Continuing Nationwide Rollout

Continuing its rollout of local direct-to-consumer streaming services, CBS has launched CBSN Los Angeles.

The company’s television stations and interactive units teamed to ramp up the LA effort, which follows the debut last December of CBSN New York. Plans call for additional launches in other markets where CBS owns stations. The local news services complement other ad-supported CBS offerings like CBS Sports HQ and ET Live. They will ultimately be included as live channels for subscribers to pay streaming service CBS All Access in their respective markets.

As in New York, the LA venture features round-the-clock anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news events in the region as well as an extensive library of on-demand local news programming. The daily lineup includes live streams of KCBS (CBS 2) and KCAL (KCAL 9), regularly scheduled newscasts and additional weekday one-hour newscasts at 7AM and 1PM produced exclusively for the platform.

CBSN Los Angeles programming will be led by CBS 2 and KCAL 9 anchors and reporters as well as a team of journalists reporting exclusively for the streaming service.

Launched in 2014, CBSN has continued to grow, delivering 400 total streams in 2018.

“Beginning with the launch of CBSN New York, which has exceeded our expectations and is steadily growing its audience, to today’s debut in Los Angeles, and continuing with our plans to launch our next services in Boston and San Francisco later this year, we are excited to be moving forward with our commitment to make our premium local news content available on all of the most popular platforms and open the door to creating new revenue streams,” CBS Television Stations president Peter Dunn said.

“As we have proven with the success of CBSN New York, the need to deliver local, relevant and useful information regardless of device or platform continues to grow,” said Adam Wiener, EVP/GM of CBS Local Digital Media. “By harnessing the newsgathering power of KCBS/KCAL, we are excited to have Los Angeles as the next market to leverage CBSN distribution.”

Christy Tanner, EVP and GM of CBS News Digital, said the LA launch “further cements CBS News’ leading position in streaming news.”