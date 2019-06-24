‘CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell’ Gets Premiere Date

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will debut Monday, July 15 from New York, the network announced Sunday. It will air daily on CBS at 6:30 PM ET and on CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service, at 10 PM ET.

When O’Donnell was officially unveiled as ratings-challenged CBS Evening News’s new anchor in May, the network announced that the newscast will move to Washington, D.C. That will happen in the fall.

O’Donnell will be anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News and will also be lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights on the network. Additionally, O’Donnell will continue as a contributing correspondent for 60 Minutes.

“There is a real hunger for an independent source of news, and that starts with Norah O’Donnell. She has traveled the world reporting the most important stories of our time and has covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News’ president and senior executive producer. “She is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time.”