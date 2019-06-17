CBS Enters Lifestyle Market With Dabl, A New Network Featuring Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse

CBS has entered the lifestyle programming sector with Dabl, a multi-platform network that will use the CBS station portfolio as the foundation of its linear launch on September 9.

The ad-supported network is cleared in 70% of the country, including all of the top 10 U.S. markets and 23 of the top 25.

Dabl (pronounced as “Dabble”) will feature what CBS calls “informative, project-based, feel-good content” across categories such as cooking, home renovation, design, do-it-yourself jobs, pets and travel. The network’s initial lineup will feature programming from Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and other well-known lifestyle experts.

The new network joins several other recent ad-supported streaming network debuts at CBS, including ET Live and CBS Sports HQ. Dabl arrives during a boom time for multicast networks, outlets built on excess broadcast spectrum such as Cozi, Bounce and Antenna, which have put up sizable ratings with low operational costs and library-based programming. Dabl is one of the first multicast networks, or “diginets,” in the lifestyle category dominated in the traditional pay-TV arena by Discovery networks such as HGTV and Food Network.

“The strength of our distribution and ad sales teams, combined with our O&O station group and the depth of our library, provides us with a lot of opportunities to mine in the digital landscape,” Steve LoCascio, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of CBS Global Distribution Group, said in a press release. “We chose Dabl as our first foray into the space because we see a huge upside in the marketplace for lifestyle programming. We are excited to partner with our CBS stations group to bring this advertiser-friendly network with some of the most beloved personalities in the genre to life.”

Stewart called the venture “a fresh TV platform on which to share our extensive library. We think everyone will benefit and learn from these beautiful shows. It’s a good thing.”

Lagasse said, “I’m excited to be a part of CBS’s new lifestyle network DABL. Folks are always asking for where they can watch my shows… now there is a place… DABL! See you in the Fall.”