CBS And Tegna Renew Affiliate Deals In 11 Markets, Including Washington And Houston

CBS and Tegna have renewed station affiliate agreements in 11 Tegna markets, including two in the top 10, WUSA in Washington, D.C., and KHOU in Houston. The total audience covered by the multi-year affiliate deals is 10% of the U.S., nearly 11 million households.

In announcing the deal, the companies also noted that Tegna CBS affiliates are also locally available to subscribers of the direct-to-consumer streaming service CBS All Access.

“Tegna is a valued and longtime CBS partner,” said CBS TV Networks distribution chief Ray Hopkins said. “We are pleased to extend this important relationship between America’s #1 Network and an industry-leading local broadcaster. We look forward to continuing this great relationship delivering premium content to the viewers we both serve.”

Tegna CEO Dave Lougee said the companies “have a valuable partnership that serves communities across the country with a powerful combination of premium national and local content.” The agreement, he added, “enables our stations to continue providing consumers and advertisers with must-have local and network content on multiple platforms.”

In addition to the Houston and Washington stations, renewals in the agreement cover Tegna-owned CBS affiliates WLTX in Columbia, SC; WFMY in Greensboro, NC; KTHV in Little Rock, AR.; WMAZ in Macon, GA.; WWL in New Orleans, LA; KENS in San Antonio, TX; KREM in Spokane, WA; WTSP in Tampa, FL; and KYTX in Tyler, TX.