Canadian public broadcaster CBC and Australian public broadcaster ABC have struck a major deal to co-develop and co-produce drama, comedy, non-scripted and children’s programming.

The deal was unveiled at the Banff World Media Festival. It is a three-year agreement and builds on the fact that CBC has previously acquired ABC shows such as Hannah Gadsby’s Nakedy Nudes (above), Hannah Gadsby’s Oz and Mustangs FC. CBC’s version of Australian format You Can’t Ask That is also launching on its Gem streaming service this month.

The two broadcasters will collaborate on English-language comedy, drama and factual content and will also co-develop children’s programming including two new series for 2 to 6-year-olds and 8 to 14-year-olds. ABC has previously acquired CBC’s Big Blue and are working together on co-productions Kiri and Lou and the upcoming Sinking Ship sci-fi epic Endlings.

“At a time when public broadcasters are competing with the best content in the world, partnerships like this will ensure we can nurture and develop more distinct storytelling and co-finance ambitious projects with greater global reach,” said Catherine Tait, President & CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada. “This agreement will offer new opportunities for producers in Canada and Australia, and bring our top creators, talent and stories to broader audiences at home and around the world.”

“In a world of global media giants, the outstanding and accessible content produced by like-minded public broadcasters is more important than ever,” said David Anderson, Managing Director, ABC. “This collaboration between the ABC and CBC will drive our limited resources further, leveraging our strengths to create and share distinctive local content that connects with audiences at home and overseas.”