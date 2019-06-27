‘Castle Rock’: Robin Weigert, Sarah Gadon, Alison Wright & Greg Grunberg To Guest Star On Season 2

Deadwood alum Robin Weigert, Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace, True Detective), Alison Wright (The Americans) and Greg Grunberg (Heroes, Alias) are set as guest stars for the second season of Hulu’s Castle Rock, the psychological horror series from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King.

In Season 2 of Castle Rock, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Season 2 cast also include Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan.

Weigert will play Crysilda Wilkes, Annie’s mother. Gadon is Rita Green, a vengeful woman from Annie’s past. Wright will portray Valerie, a kind-hearted local who explores the town’s evil history. Grunberg is Sheriff Boucher, a local official, who faces off against a brewing, dark force in Castle Rock.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Dustin Thomason, Vince Calandra, Sam Shaw, Stephen King and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock hails from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Weigert played the role of Calamity Jane in Deadwood the series and reprised her role in Deadwood: The Movie. She can currently be seen in the role of Dr. Amanda Reisman on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Gadon most recently played Elisa Montgomery in HBO’s True Detective and will next be seen with Eli Harboe in feature The Northwoods from writer-director Emma Higgins.

Wright, known for her role as FBI secretary Martha Hanson on FX’s The Americans, recently recurred on Sneaky Pete. She’ll next be seen as a series regular on dystopian thriller series Snowpiercer on TNT.

Grunberg is best known for his roles as Matt Parkman in NBC’s Heroes and Snap Wexley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He’ll next be seen reprising his Snap Wexley role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.