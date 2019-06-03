‘Carnival Row’: Amazon Dates Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevingne Fantasy Drama & Launches First Teaser

Amazon has set an August 30 premiere for its Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-fronted fantasy drama Carnival Row. The SVOD service has also posted the first, short teaser for the series, which comes from Rene Echevarria, Travis Beacham and Legendary Television.

The eight-part series is set in a Victorian fantasy world mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. The Pirates of the Caribbean star Bloom plays human detective, Rycroft Philostrate, while Suicide Squad star Delevingne stars as a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss. They rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society and Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

Related Story Amazon And Google Parent Stocks Sink On Signs Of Closer Regulatory Scrutiny

The show will launch in over 200 countries and territories at the end of August with dubbed foreign-language versions launching later this year.

It also stars David Gyasi (Interstellar) as Agreus, a mysteriously wealthy faun who moves into an affluent human neighborhood in defiance of the social order, Karla Crome (Under the Dome) as Tourmaline, a quick-witted faerie poet driven from her war-torn homeland, Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as Piety Breakspear, the regal and cunning matriarch of the powerful family that rules the city of The Burgue, and Tamzin Merchant (Salem) as Imogen Spurnrose, a young woman who sees in Agreus an opportunity to turn her aristocratic family’s fading fortunes around.

Outlander‘s Andrew Gower and Jamie Harris (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) are also set for recurring.

Executive producing Carnival Row are writer/showrunner Echevarria and Beacham, on whose feature script the project is based. Paul McGuigan was originally attached to direct but was replaced by Thor Freudenthal, who shot a new pilot with other episodes directed by Jon Amiel, Anna Foerster, and Andy Goddard.