Diversity In Cannes Short Film Showcase: ‘Flight’, ‘Lalo’s House’ Among Winners

Cannes Film Festival

The Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase unveiled the winners of this year’s competition. Yolonda Brinkley, creator of Diversity in Cannes, the global film movement promoting inclusion at the Cannes Film Festival, announced the winners of the 17 uniquely themed films that were in the running.

The showcase, which is sponsored by Julius Tennon and  Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions, took place at the 72nd Festival de Cannes. Audience Choice winners included Flight, a film by Kia Moses and Adrian McDonald, which tells the story of inner-city youth Kemar who wants to fly to the moon and reminds us that the beauty is not necessarily in achieving the dream – but in simply having one. Kelley Kali’s Student Academy Award-winning film Lalo’s House was also honored with the award.

Additional awards from the showcase included Director, Jury and Audience Choice Awards as well Best Actor, Actress, Cast, Director and Student Film. Read the complete winners list below.

Audience Choice
Flight by Kia Moses and Adrian McDonald
Lalo’s House by Kelley Kali

Showcase Director’s Choice
Arthur Rambo by Guillaume Levil

Jury Choice
Stuck by Praheme Praphet
Lalo’s House by Kelley Kali

Best Actress
Jasmin Jean-Louis, Lalo’s House by Kelley Kali

Best Actor
Victor Muñoz, On the Clock by Tayo Amos

Best Cast
Arthur Rambo by Guillaume Levil

Best Director
Artjom Baranov, Pig Heart

Best Student Film
Pig Heart by Artjom Baranov

