Cannes Film Festival Sets 2020 Dates, Will Keep Tuesday-Saturday Schedule

The 2020 Cannes Film Festival will take place from Tuesday, May 12 to Saturday, May 23, the festival has confirmed. The dates for the Cannes market will be Tuesday, May 12 to Thursday, May 21.

This keeps the 2020 festival in line with its recent Tuesday-Saturday schedule after previous editions ran Wednesday-Sunday. Next year’s festival will kick off less than two and a half months after the end of the Berlin Film Festival which will run February 20 to March 1 .

This year’s Cannes film festival, widely heralded for the quality of projects on show, saw Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite take home the Palme d’Or.