Sony Dates Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’, Kevin Hart’s ‘Fatherhood’, ‘Uncharted’ & Pushes Back ‘Escape Room 2’

Sony dated a trio of films for 2020-2021 while moving Screen Gems’ Adam Robitel sequel Escape Room 2 from April 17, 2020 to Aug. 14, 2020.

Of note, Kay Cannon’s re-imagination of Cinderella starring multi-platinum pop artist and Grammy nominee Camila Cabello will open on Feb. 5, 2021. James Corden cracked the idea, and he’s producing with Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner. Currently, Cinderella is the only studio wide release on that date.

Fatherhood, directed by Paul Weitz and starring Kevin Hart, will open on April 3, 2020 against Disney/Fox/Marvel’s The New Mutants, Paramount’s Issa Rae-Kumail Nanjiani’s The Lovebirds and Warner Bros. untitled DC movie.

Escape Room 2 on its new date will compete against Disney’s The One and Only Ivan starring Angelina Jolie and Sam Rockwell, an untitled Universal movie, and United Artists Releasing’s Jennifer Hudson Aretha Franklin movie Respect.

The feature take on Naughty Dog/Sony Playstation game Uncharted will open on Dec. 18, 2020. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, off a recent draft by Jonathan Rosenberg & Mark Walker, pic stars Tom Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Pic is an Arad/Atlas Entertainment Production, with Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad producing.