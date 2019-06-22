Click to Skip Ad
Cailee Spaeny In Talks To Topline ‘The Craft’ Remake From Sony & Blumhouse

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CLAUDIO ONORATI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (9937519f) US actress Cailee Spaeny arrives for the premiere of 'Bad Times at the El Royale' at the 13th annual Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Italy, 18 October 2018. The film festival runs from 18 to 28 October. Bad Times at the El Royale - Premiere - Rome Film Festival 2018, Roma, Italy - 18 Oct 2018
Shutterstock

Pacific Rim: Uprising actress Cailee Spaeny is in talks for the lead role in Blumhouse/Sony’s The Craft remake, Deadline has confirmed. Zoe Lister-Jones is attached to write and direct the project, which is based on the 1996 original, which followed a newcomer at a Catholic prep high school who falls in with a trio of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and wage curses against those who tick them off.

Jason Blum is producing alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment, the production company behind the 90s version. Andrew Fleming, co-writer and director of the original, will serve as executive producer with Lucas Wiesendanger from Red Wagon.

Spaeny’s other credits include On the Basis of Sex, Vice, and Bad Times at the El Royale. She’s repped by WME.

 

