CAA Signs Rebecca Zlotowski Whose ‘An Easy Girl’ Took Directors’ Fortnight SACD Prize In Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: French filmmaker Rebecca Zlotowski has signed with CAA following her most recent Cannes showing with An Easy Girl, which won the SACD Prize in last month’s Directors’ Fortnight. Zlotowski is a Cannes regular whose feature debut, Belle Epine, screened in Critics’ Week in 2010 winning the Grand Prize for best first film. It also took the prestigious Louis Delluc award that year.

Zlotowski’s follow-up, Grand Central, ran in Un Certain Regard in 2013 while her third feature, The Summoning, was in the 2016 Venice Film Festival and also screened at Toronto.

The writer/director is currently in post-production on her first miniseries, Les Sauvages, for Canal Plus. A family saga set against a backdrop of politics and social tensions in contemporary France, it’s based on the novel by Sabri Louatah who co-adapted with Zlotowski. Roschdy Zem, Marina Foïs and Amira Casar star.

An Easy Girl, which took the French Writers’ Guild’s top prize in the Fortnight, is a comedy/drama about a Cannes teenager and the unforgettable summer she spends with her older cousin. Wild Bunch handled international sales with CAA Media Finance on domestic rights.

Zlotowski continues to be represented in France by Talent Works; she was not previously repped in the U.S.