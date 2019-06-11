CAA Promotes 10 To Agents In TV, Film, Digital And Touring Divisions

CAA said Tuesday that it has promoted 10 staffers to agent across four divisions.

Crystal Caicedo, Matt Felker, Ozi Menakaya and Olivia Owen have been upped to agents in the Television division. Felker will serve in Scripted Television, Caicedo and Menakaya in International Scripted Television, and Owen in Television Talent. All will be based in Los Angeles.

On the L.A.-based film side, Matt Fechter has been promoted to agent in the Motion Pictures Talent department, while Ruby Kaye, and Hannah Wright have been elevated to agents in the Motion Pictures Literary department.

Also upped is Lydia Fotiadou, now an agent in the Digital Talent and Packaging division in Los Angeles.

Ryan Fereydouni and Emily Van Allsburg have been promoted to agents in CAA’s Touring division; Fereydouni is based in LA. and will focus on comedy touring; Van Allsburg will continue to be based in Nashville and focus on music touring.