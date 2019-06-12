CAA Promotes Jaime Feld & Ben Dey To Co-Heads of TV Talent

Jaime Feld and Ben Dey have been elevated to Co-Heads of CAA’s Television Talent department. Based in the agency’s Los Angeles office, they will lead a team of more than a dozen agents. The duo succeeds former TV Talent topper Michael Katcher who left CAA to head casting for FX.

Both Feld and Dey are CAA veterans. Feld began her career at the agency in 2002 as an assistant to CAA Managing Partner Kevin Huvane, before being promoted to agent in 2010. Dey joined CAA in 2004, and also worked for Huvane, in addition to Katcher, prior to being promoted to agent in 2008.

Feld and Dey’s list of clients include Riz Ahmed, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Raul Castillo, RuPaul, Toni Collette, Lily Collins, Miley Cyrus, Jane Fonda, Eiza Gonzalez, Jonathan Groff, Tommy Lee Jones, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tom Ellis, Melissa Leo, Jonathan Majors, Demi Moore, Leslie Odom Jr., Al Pacino, Mary-Louise Parker, and Yara Shahidi, among others.

“Jaime and Ben are exceptional people and tremendous representatives, who both possess a strong work ethic and extraordinary taste,” said Joe Cohen, Head of Scripted Television, CAA. “We are thrilled to elevate them into this well-deserved leadership position.”