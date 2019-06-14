CAA Signs ‘Too Old To Die Young’ & ‘Miss Bala’ Actress Cristina Rodlo

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Cristina Rodlo, who can be seen as a series regular opposite Miles Teller and John Hawkes in Too Old To Die Young, the Amazon cop series created by Nicolas Winding Refn and Ed Brubaker. The show had its debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and is currently available to stream.

The Mexican actress is also a series regular on Season 2 of AMC’s anthology series The Terror: Infamy, co-created by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein and executive produced by Ridley Scott.

On the film side, Rodlo recently appeared opposite Gina Rodriguez in Sony’s Miss Bala remake directed by Catherine Hardwicke. In addition, she has two forthcoming films in Mexico; Bunker, which was directed by Jorge Michel Grau, and the Roque Falabella-directed El Vestido.

Rodlo will continue to be repped by Valor Entertainment, Talent On The Road Management, and Ruth Franco Talent in Spain, as well as Ziffren Brittenham LLP.