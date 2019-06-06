CAA Answers Packaging Fees Lawsuit, Calls Allegations “Preposterous”

One day before the WGA and the Association of Talent Agents are set to resume their stalled negotiations for a new franchise agreement, CAA has filed its answer to a lawsuit brought by its former clients David Simon and Meredith Stiehm as part of the guild’s suit against the Big 4 talent agencies, calling their allegations “preposterous.”

CAA says it will respond to the guild’s allegations at a later date.

CAA and the other Big 4 Agencies – WME, UTA and ICM Partners – have until June 24 to answer the guild’s complaint. The WGA and the ATA have not met face-to-face since April 12, after which the guild will order all of its members to fire their agents who refuse to sign its new Agency Code of Conduct. The guild has demanded that any new deal must eliminate packaging fees and end agency ties to affiliated production entities.

As to the lawsuit’s individual plaintiffs, which includes several other writers, CAA said in its answer that it “generally denies each and every allegation” and “further generally denies that any of them are entitled to any relief.”

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 17, accused the agencies of violating state and federal laws by taking packaging fees on TV shows they packaged. The longstanding practice, the guild’s suit claimed, “Constitute unlawful kickbacks from an employer” in violation of the Taft-Hartley Act, which makes it unlawful for employers “to pay, lend, or deliver, or agree to pay, lend, or deliver, any money or other thing of value … to any representative of any of his employees who are employed in an industry affecting commerce.”

CAA’s answer to the suit says: “David Simon claims that he was harmed because of his inclusion in a packaging arrangement for the television series, Homicide: Life on the Street, which was produced over seven seasons between 1993 and 1999. In April 2000, after the conclusion of the final season, Mr. Simon complained to CAA about the packaging fees that CAA received with respect to Homicide. He claimed that as a first-time television writer (prior to the Homicide project he had worked only as a journalist), he was unaware of the existence of the packaging arrangements and packaging fees that CAA received for that series, and that he was harmed by that packaging arrangement. He and CAA resolved that dispute, and on May 4, 2000, in return for a payment of $30,000, Mr. Simon expressly released CAA in writing from any and all claims with respect to Homicide, specifically including any claims arising out of CAA’s packaging fees.

“Thus, almost two decades ago, Mr. Simon waived and released any possible claims that he might have about packaging arrangements relating to Homicide. During the ensuing 19 years, Mr. Simon did not wish to be, and was not, included in packaging arrangements. Thus, the only injury that Mr. Simon alleges occurred more than 19 years ago, and after discovering that injury in April 2000, Mr. Simon expressly and specifically waived and released that claim. Thereafter, until the WGA ordered the mass firing of agents on April 12, 2019, Mr. Simon continuously retained his CAA agent, whom he admits has ‘been forthright and fair in all of my subsequent years in television.’ It could not be clearer that Mr. Simon’s claims are barred for many reasons, including the doctrines of waiver and release, and the lapsing of the statutes of limitations on any possible claims that he might have with respect to Homicide.

Stiehm’s claims, CAA said, “are equally preposterous. She has known for decades that she was being included in television packages, and has repeatedly agreed in writing for 24 years that CAA, after helping her to secure employment on television shows, would receive prescribed packaging fees from the production studios instead of charging her any commissions. The first such instance occurred in July of 1995, when CAA secured employment for Ms. Stiehm on an ongoing packaged television series, Beverly Hills 90210. At that time, Ms. Stiehm acknowledged and authorized CAA to charge a standard packaging fee, which enabled Ms. Stiehm to avoid paying any commissions on her earnings from that show. Later, as CAA helped Ms. Stiehm land jobs on new series such as NYPD Blue, ER, and Cold Case, Ms. Stiehm repeatedly authorized CAA to receive the prescribed packaging fees on those television programs instead of charging her a commission for the agency’s services. She was also well aware that she profited from the arrangements that CAA negotiated on her behalf. The allegation that Meredith Stiehm was somehow deceived or disadvantaged by not having to pay 10 percent of her earnings to CAA in the form of commissions is certainly false, but, in any event, Ms. Stiehm, and her very sophisticated team of lawyers and accountants, have known for decades about every single packaging arrangement in which Ms. Stiehm participated.

Stiehm’s s claims against CAA, which are confined to the Cold Case project, “have no merit whatsoever,” CAA said. “Prior to the Cold Case project, Ms. Stiehm had never served as a showrunner. CAA’s agents, in an effort to secure a showrunner opportunity for Ms. Stiehm, brought Ms. Stiehm together with another CAA client, Jerry Bruckheimer, to work on the development of the Cold Case project. Through the work of Mr. Bruckheimer’s production company, as well as Mr. Bruckheimer’s deserved stature and acclaim, CAA was able to present a very attractive project to the studio and help secure showrunner status for Ms. Stiehm. CAA closed Ms. Stiehm’s deal for Cold Case in March 2003. Ms. Stiehm and her representatives were aware at all relevant times that the show was being pitched as a package. Indeed, Ms. Stiehm was represented in the Cold Case negotiations by a very experienced entertainment law firm; her lawyer knew of the profit definitions applicable to the project, including the packaging arrangements, and actually proposed revisions to the profit definitions, which the studio accepted. At no point did Ms. Stiehm or her counsel object to the use of a packaging fee during those negotiations or during the ensuing 16 years before she joined the WGA in filing this lawsuit.

“During those years, Ms. Stiehm also knew that she was not being charged a commission on the Cold Case project. CAA initially charged Ms. Stiehm a commission fee for the pilot of the project, but, as is customary, once the series was ordered to production (at which point CAA became entitled to receive a packaging fee), CAA refunded the commission to Ms. Stiehm because CAA would be compensated solely by the packaging fee. Ms. Stiehm thus returned the check that had been issued after deducting the ten-percent commission and received in its place a check for the pilot without any commission charged. In fact, Ms. Stiehm never paid any commission to CAA on Cold Case, and she never asked that CAA forgo any form of packaging fee and instead charge her a commission. In addition, as part of the development of Cold Case, Ms. Stiehm received, as an additional benefit, a lucrative overall writer and producer deal with a studio. Under that deal, Ms. Stiehm was expressly informed that CAA was to receive a package per the studio’s standard definition. Ms. Stiehm expressly agreed to this arrangement, and was made aware of its existence by no later than 2006, when the agreement was revised.

“It is clear that Ms. Stiehm’s claims are barred for many reasons, including the doctrines of waiver and consent, and the running of the statutes of limitations on any possible claims that she might have with respect to Cold Case.”