CAA Launches Third Annual Amplify Diversity Event Featuring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Destin Daniel Cretton And Others

CAA announced today that they will host their third annual CAA Amplify June 24 in Ojai, Calif. The invitation-only event is a convening of diverse leading artists and executives from the most impactful organizations in entertainment, sports, media, brands, technology, and social justice.

Hosted in partnership with the philanthropic CAA Foundation the event provides a platform for influencers and decision-makers to share important insights and assess industry trends that are shaping the cultural landscape. CAA Amplify also gives the opportunity for attendees to interact with top social justice leaders and organizations working to create a more inclusive and equitable world for underrepresented communities.

This year’s summit will focus on narrative influence on social change and features a conversation with award-winning actors Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx; writer, director, and producer Destin Daniel Cretton; President of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker; and Founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson surrounding Just Mercy, a forthcoming Warner Bros. darma based on Stevenson’s memoir.

The event will also feature Emmy Award-winning The Night Of actor Riz Ahmed, actor and Grand Hotel creator Eva Longoria, Always Be My Maybe director Nahnatchka Khan, comedian and Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj, filmmaker Young Jean Lee, actor-director CJ Jones, President and CEO of National Women’s Law Center and Co-Founder of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund Fatima Goss Graves, former Senior Advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett, writer Matthew Lopez, Executive Director of the National Immigration Forum Ali Noorani, award-winning political satirist Bassem Youssef and others.

“Social action is woven into the fabric of CAA, and has been since 1995, when the new leadership of the agency established the CAA Foundation,” said CAA’s Ruben Garcia, who helps lead the agency’s inclusion and equity initiatives. “We are thrilled to continue this collaboration with the Ford Foundation to scale our efforts in driving narrative shift for so many critical social issues.”

In addition to CAA Amplify, the agency also released the first-ever CAA Motion Picture Cast Diversity Index at the first Amplify event in June 2017. The research was to determine the correlative factors of diverse casting, diverse audiences, and box office success; and the broader implications on the business case for diversity in motion picture programming. They also developed the Television Showrunner Mentorship Program, The Writers Boot Camp and the Creators Summit Series, all of which provide greater access and opportunities to underrepresented voices.