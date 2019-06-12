Viacom’s Channel 5 Looks For Love With Twenty Twenty-Produced Reality Dating Format ‘Uptown Girls’

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 5 is once again looking for love with its latest reality dating format Uptown Girls (w/t).

The Viacom-owned broadcaster, which is the UK network behind The Bachelor, Blind Date and Make or Break, is working with Twenty Twenty, the Warner Bros-owned producer responsible for First Dates on the project.

The show, which is currently in pilot stage, explores love across the class divide, which sees how far people will go beyond their social circle in the quest to find love. It follows two couples who have agreed to try dating someone from a completely different background to their own. With most people marrying someone from our own or a very similar social background, instead of looking for love outside of their comfort zone, Uptown Girls brings together an uptowner and a downtowner for a rendezvous and a revealing insight into each other’s worlds. For their final date, if they are brave enough, they face the ultimate test – meeting each other’s parents. After a week of dating and experiencing how the other half lives, the daters must decide whether love can really bridge the class divide.

Uptown Girls was ordered by Commissioning Editor – Factual Lucy Willis and Jon Crisp, who has worked on First Dates and The Undateables, is the executive producer.

The format is the latest non-scripted offering for the network following its cancellation of long-running reality format Big Brother, handing C5 content boss Ben Frow more money to spend on other titles. He has previously noted that he wants “life affirming” show that showcase “reassurance, warmth and compassion”.