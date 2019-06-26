Bryan Marshall Dies: ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’, ‘Neighbours’ Actor Was 81

British actor Bryan Marshall, known for his portrayal of Commander Talbot in The Spy Who Loved Me, and for his starring role in Australian daytime soap Neighbours, died Tuesday. He was 81. Marshall’s agent, ECA’s Esta Charkham, confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.

“So sad that my dear old chum Bryan Marshall has gone on ahead,” wrote Charkham. “A wonderful actor – he was so good you never noticed how good he was. He was a valued chum.”

Born in Battersea, London, Marshall began his acting career in the 1960s with a breakout role in Alfie alongside Michael Caine. He went on to star in one of his most memorable roles as Councillor Harris in crime film The Long Good Friday. In 1977, he starred alongside Roger Moore in Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me. His character Commander Talbot had his submarine captured at the beginning of the film before later being rescued by Bond. In addition to Neighbours, the actor also appeared in Australian daytime soap, Home & Away.

His later film career included roles in Australian productions such as BMX Bandits (1983), Bliss (1985), The Man from Snowy River II (1988), The Punisher (1989), Country Life (1994) and Selkie (2000).

Marshall was the original host of Australia’s Most Wanted, an Australian version of the show America’s Most Wanted which was focused on helping the police with unsolved crimes.