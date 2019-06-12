Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams & Benny Boom Team To Produce ‘Tazmanian Devil’ With ‘Beasts Of Nation’ & ‘When They See Us’ Stars

EXCLUSIVE: Music industry icons turned feature filmmakers, Bryan “Birdman” Williams of Cash Money Films and Benny Boom of Groundwurk Studios are partnering as EPs on Solomon Onita, Jr.’s Nigerian immigrant drama, Tazmanian Devil.

Boom’s Groundwurk Studios and Williams’ Cash Money Films are providing the necessary financing to market and distribute the independent feature. Principal photography wrapped earlier in the year and currently the film is in post production.

Written and directed by Onita, Jr., Tazmanian Devil stars Abraham Attah (Beasts of No Nation), Adepero Oduye (When They See Us, 12 Years a Slave), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi) and Kwesi Boakye (Claws).

“I am honored to work with Benny; we share a great history in the music business over the past 20 years,” says Williams. “Benny and I have often discussed making films together and this project presented us with the perfect opportunity to produce a great movie.”

“I have been creating visuals for Cash Money artists for decades and I am excited about this next phase of our collaboration,” says Boom. “Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams has supported me since my first years Directing and this joint venture is a natural business and creative transition–the first of many.”

Boom and Williams’ working relationship dates back to the early 2000’s, and music videos for the Hot Boyz, Juvenile, Big Tymers, Birdman & Lil Wayne; to recent projects for Jacquees, Nicki Minaj, and Drake.

“It’s exciting to join forces with Benny to tell a unique story on the big screen,” says Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams. “We’ve built a platform to succeed together and open the door for some very exciting projects in the future as well. It all begins with Tazmanian Devil.”

Tricia Woodgett of TigerEye Films is producing, and Gerald Rawles (Next Day Air) will serve as an EP on the project. Boom is repped by ICM.